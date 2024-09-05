Letters to the Editor: Why last call at 4 a.m. is a terrible, deadly idea

A state bill would allow alcohol to be served in suites at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

To the editor: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers. This was 30% of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S and a 14.3% increase from 2019. Thirty-two deaths per day — one every 45 minutes — involve an alcohol-impaired driver. (“Extend last call to 4 a.m. in California? We’ll drink to that,” editorial, Aug. 30)

This is why I am extremely angry at the California Legislature for approving last call at 4:00 a.m. for VIPs at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Shockingly, adding two hours to last call will put these drinking drivers on the road just as first-shift workers are traveling to their jobs.

Shame on the California lawmakers for folding to the alcohol industry and the Intuit Dome, which will now increase their profits possibly at the expense of lives.

Ellen Faulk, Los Angeles

To the editor: Unless arriving by chauffeured vehicle or transit, bar patrons drinking alcohol until 4 a.m. in California would have driven there — and would be leaving — in a private auto just as the work day begins. They’ll mingle with the large mass of private vehicles and truck traffic on our freeways and streets.

One beer, one cocktail or enough wine or marijauna will to some degree reduce a vehicle operator’s ability to safely drive.

Everyone believes a person who is falling down drunk shouldn’t drive. Unfortunately, most of the rest of us who believe we’re moderate alcohol consumers don’t read up (or believe) the numerous studies proving the more subtle — but real — dangers of “moderate” drinking and driving.

Several other countries have logically enacted total bans on any drinking and driving.

Mark Davidson, Santa Ana

To the editor: I wholeheartedly disagree with you.

Last week, two beautiful, responsible, talented young hockey players were killed by a drunk driver in New Jersey. And you advocate, in effect, putting more drunks on the road by allowing alcohol to be served after 2 a.m.?

We do not want more drunks driving and killing innocent people. I plan to call Gov. Gavin Newsom and beg him to veto this bill. I urge you to do the same.

Laura R. Norris, San Diego