Letters to the Editor: Republican ‘pro-life’ rhetoric rings hollow after Georgia mass shooting

To the editor: There was another mass shooting at a school; this time the suspect is a 14-year-old in Georgia who was interviewed a year ago about his threatening to do this.

And still, nothing will be done in Georgia or most other states, except to say hug your children, tell them you love them and the victims have our thoughts and prayers. What BS.

We need better gun laws. Even Republicans who caress the National Rifle Assn. and exalt the 2nd Amendment need to at least try to get some of these weapons off the streets and enact sensible laws so these shootings are less frequent.

Advertisement

Interesting how the Republicans care for children so much that they want to outlaw abortion, but if a child is born, they have to go through active shooter drills in school to stay safe. I am outraged, scared for my grandchildren and sad for our country.

Barbara Azrialy, Los Angeles

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I do not understand why officials are so surprised by school shootings. As a former high school teacher of 30 years, I recall it was not hard to see red flags raised by students who were alienated, unhappy or bullied.

In the community I taught, I figured that at least 35% of the parents were alcoholics. I counseled kids who were sexually abused by relatives and so many who were ignored or mistreated in many ways. These kids come to school with a “school face,” and unless they are seen by a teacher or someone else, their issues go unaddressed.

Of course, we need far better gun control. But we cannot ignore that we need so much more personal interaction with kids individually. Schools could establish small (required) classes in which kids talk about what is going on in their lives, led by teachers trained specifically for this job.

Advertisement

There is lots of work to be done. In this meantime, if you are a parent or a relative, please listen to your teenagers and pay attention to how they are coping, how they are feeling, and what is on their minds.

Phyllis Molloff, Camarillo

..

To the editor: Politicians opposed to gun control argue that the solution is better mental health programs. If they truly believe this, they should support a comprehensive effort to provide mental health programs.

Given that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., politicians should be focusing their efforts on funding training for counselors in every school in America. There should be a massive push for affordable mental health programs with expertise in identifying and treating individuals at risk for committing gun violence.

If politicians truly feel that the answer is more effective mental health programs, they need to demonstrate their sincerity through action and make mental health programs a priority. Thoughts and prayers are not effective alternatives.

Advertisement

Ronald Kotkin, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Before even knowing much about the 14-year-old boy suspected of killing four people Wednesday at a Georgia high school, officials announced they will prosecute him as an adult.

That’ll solve everything, all right. No doubt the next mentally ill student with a gun — a child who, in that moment, doesn’t give one whit about himself or anyone else — will pause and think, “Hmm, I’d better not pull the trigger because I might get tried as an adult.”

Susan Goulding, Seal Beach