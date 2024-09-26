Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris’ disturbing remark on shooting a home intruder

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs LaGuardia Airport in New York on Sept. 22.

To the editor: As a physician who has spent the last 40 years saving countless lives, I abhor guns and the damage they have wreaked on society. I was appalled to hear Vice President Kamala Harris laughing while talking about shooting an intruder during her campaign event with Oprah Winfrey.

I cannot consciously vote for someone who can laugh about taking a life, while at the same time I will not vote for her Republican opponent, a convicted criminal and pathological liar.

We the American people deserve better, though with our current deeply divided nation, I am not hopeful for the near future. I will cast my vote for the Green Party candidate Jill Stein in protest.

Soumitra Sarkar, MD, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Harris should attend the debate to which she agreed on CNN.

She should stand behind the podium, and when it becomes clear that former President Trump is nowhere to be found in the building, she should pull up a comfortable chair and sit down with the moderators and conduct a one-on-one interview.

Seize the opportunity. Answer every question in full, with no distractions or snide comments, and be completely truthful. The viewership will be huge.

Undoubtedly, Trump would schedule a competing rally across town at the same time, but that would only show his cowardice in refusing to debate Harris.

Steve Nemiroff, West Los Angeles