Letters to the Editor: Israeli aggression won’t defeat Hezbollah. Only a cease-fire in Gaza will work

Emergency workers try to clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike near Beirut on Sept. 21.

To the editor: Mohamad Bazzi clearly summarizes the recent actions of Israel against Lebanon. (“Israel’s growing war with Hezbollah is traumatizing Lebanon. There’s only one path to peace,” Opinion, Sept. 23)

First, Hezbollah does not want to start a war with Israel. Just like the U.S. is helping Israel, Hezbollah is helping the Palestinians and has said it will stop bombing Israeli territory once there is a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has no intention of stopping the bombing for his own political life.

Lebanon has suffered so many disasters in the past. The indiscriminate pager explosions brought extreme trauma to civilians and the fear that Israel will again invade Lebanon. The pagers were not only purchased by Hezbollah, but also ordinary civilians.

Israel will not find peace by continuing its uncontrolled aggression. As long as Israel continues to occupy Palestinian lands, Hezbollah will fight for as long as it takes to bring freedom to the Palestinians.

Israelis and Palestinians want to live in peace, but their leaders have their own interests in conducting this war. Netanyahu must accept a cease-fire, and Hamas can never govern the Gaza Strip.

Israel will have peace only when the Palestinians have their own state and dignity. The Israeli right wing’s attempt to drive out the Palestinians through terror and killings will never succeed.

George Mouro, Rancho Mirage

..

To the editor: I disagree with Bazzi about President Biden pushing for an end to the war.

There is only so much Biden can do to bring a cease-fire to Gaza. Several other countries, including Qatar and Egypt, have also made attempts to bring home the hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a cease-fire.

There are only two people who can bring this about: Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Without their honest participation, there will be no hostage exchange and no peace in Gaza.

Jacquie Sampson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Maybe because I’m older, I question Bazzi’s piece.

In the summer of 1981, I spent a month on a kibbutz near Kiryat Shmona, close to the border with Lebanon. The constant nightly rocket attacks from the Palestine Liberation Organization in Lebanon ruined the summer peace and terrorized me for the 10 nights I slept in a bomb shelter.

The naivete from all who talk about peace, and how childlike people can be when discussing issues of hatred and war, stun me. It will take a heck of a lot more than words to bring peace to that beautiful but troubled part of the world.

First end the hatred, and maybe then peace will follow.

Ellen Goldenberg, Seal Beach