Letters to the Editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom, why is Aliso Canyon still being used to store gas?

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference upon signing legislation on oversight of oil and gas wells in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shiny new climate campaign encourages 1 million Californians to take daily action to combat global warming. It’s missing one key player: the governor himself.

Newsom himself can help “create a better world for our kids and grandkids,” to use his words from the campaign, by keeping his promise to shut down the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility that blew out more than 100,000 tons of methane and other chemicals in the northwest San Fernando Valley nearly nine years ago.

This 111-day blowout caused thousands of residents to be displaced for months. Newsom promised that he’d not only shut down Aliso Canyon, but he’d do it quickly.

Advertisement

Despite this, the California Public Utilities Commission — whose members have all been appointed by Newsom — expanded the use of this dangerous facility in 2023. The governor cannot claim any kind of climate leadership or inspire others if he can’t keep his own promises to impacted communities.

We’re looking to him for leadership. He should keep his promise and shut down Aliso Canyon.

Deirdre Bolona, Simi Valley

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The governor has asked Californians to take everyday action to combat climate change. Here’s what I do.

When I see flowering trees, I gather seeds and plant one or two in a small pot in my apartment. When large enough, I replant them outside my window. When they outgrow that area, they are given to friends who have yards. So far, three of “my” trees are healthy and beautiful.

Suggestion to others: Look for seeds and have fun.

Lynne Okon Scholnick, Long Beach

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Climate change seems to be a bothersome topic for the average American bent on maintaining a familiar, comfortable way of living.

When costs rise for conveniences such as coffee, people blame the economy. Media coverage does not help, with barely two minutes of the 105-minute presidential debate on Sept. 10 spent on climate change.

Who is going to inform, even inspire, the average consumer to look beyond personal comfort and choose a needed change?

Katharine Paull, Kagel Canyon