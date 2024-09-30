Letters to the Editor: What ‘I liked Trump’s policies’ really means: Life was easier before COVID

Supporters of Donald Trump surround the former president at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Sept. 21.

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes makes excellent points for those who don’t like Donald Trump the person but liked his policies as president.

What such people seem to be saying is that they liked their lives better during the period of 2017-20 than they do today. That’s certainly fair; so did I and probably most other people.

But to credit “Trump’s policies” for that preference is absurd. Much of what has made the present period difficult has its roots in the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, both of which were poorly addressed by Trump and effectively addressed by President Biden.

Mary Steele, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: It seems like every other day The Times is publishing an article questioning why voters disdain Trump but approve of his policies, or economic plan, or concept of a plan.

These are all code words for what I believe was well explained in a Sept. 15 Times op-ed article by Austrian researcher Luca Versteegen: “Sloppy language about Trump sympathizers being ‘left behind’ is dead wrong; they are members of dominant groups who want to remain dominant.”

I’ll just leave it there for now.

Charles Singer, North Hills