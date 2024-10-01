Letters to the Editor: Trump’s promise to end the war in Ukraine sounds like Nixon’s ‘secret plan’ in 1968

To the editor: One upon a time, in 1968, there was a presidential candidate, Richard Nixon, who claimed to have a “secret plan” to end a war, this one in Vietnam. But the war continued and even expanded during several years following his election. (“Trump and Zelensky meet after Trump disparages U.S. support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion,” Sept. 27)

Now, Donald Trump invites us to believe that he will bring a quick resolution to the war in Ukraine if he is elected president again.

Trump could easily make things worse. He could try to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin most of what he wants, threaten Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make concessions, and start to abandon the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

This isn’t going to end well if we give him the chance.

Scott Thacher, San Diego

..

To the editor: Zelensky imploring world leaders for help brings to mind Ukraine’s conscription exemption for young men under age 25. If Ukraine doesn’t tap into its immense reservoir of young men of prime fighting age, it becomes difficult for us to be sympathetic to its cause.

Much as we may support extending Ukraine’s missile reach deep into Russia, perhaps such support should be made contingent on Ukraine dramatically lowering its conscription age for its truly existential struggle.

J. Philip Barnes, San Pedro

..

To the editor: Trump promises that if wins the presidency, he will quickly negotiate peace in our time, to paraphrase the tragically ironic words of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1938.

But as Chamberlain realized less than a year later, Hitler had no intention of honoring that agreement. Nor did North Vietnam have any intention of honoring the Paris Peace Accords of 1973. Nor the Taliban for the agreement Trump himself negotiated in 2020.

We should not expect Putin to be any different.

Steve Mills, Glendale

..

To the editor: Because of the perilous state of the world, The Times devotes a tremendous number of column inches to the situation in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iran, Ukraine, Korea and Taiwan.

Astonishingly, the presidential campaign has thus far been devoted almost exclusively to domestic issues. Trump has been credited with at least one off-the-cuff remark to the effect that he would be willing if not downright eager to leave Ukraine in the lurch, and Vice President Kamala Harris has not shown she has thought much about foreign policy issues.

Since both candidates aspire to be commander in chief of U.S. armed forces, the press should not let them get away with this. The media (The Times included) are failing in their responsibility to the American people

Dana Sutton, Corona