Letters to the Editor: Eric Adams takes a page from Donald Trump’s dangerous playbook

To the editor: According to reports, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reviewing her options about removing the recently indicted Eric Adams from office as mayor of New York City. As in all such cases, the innocence of the accused until proven guilty is rightly quoted as a defense.

But there are other issues in this case.

Adams, a Democrat, has taken a page from former President Trump’s dangerous playbook and claimed he is a victim of an illegal prosecution that is political in nature. It is exactly that constant repetition of vacuous lies that has led millions of Americans to distrust their government and resulted in our current state of civil unrest.

For that reason, Hochul should remove Adams from office. Regardless of his innocence or guilt, Adams has proven he shares Trump’s self-serving disdain for the truth, the law and the Constitution that both he and Trump swore to support.

Michael Mindlin, Long Beach

To the editor: Adams is accused of receiving free or upgraded travel as perks for doing a favor, and he thinks that conduct is OK.

Who does he think he is, a justice of the United States Supreme Court?

Steven Leffert, Lake Balboa