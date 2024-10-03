Letters to the Editor: Hurricane Helene destruction shows the economic cost of climate inaction

People ride in the back of a pickup truck Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, N.C.

To the editor: Another devastating storm hits the American South. We know that the increased frequency of storms as well as the increased ferocity of them are due to climate change. (“Supplies arrive by plane and mule to North Carolina as Helene death toll tops 100,” Sept. 30)

Still, when talking about efforts to fight climate change, conservatives mention the cost to the economy of shifting away from fossil fuels and such.

What about the cost to the economy of these devastating storms? The cost to rebuild homes and businesses? The cost of lost productivity? It’s not cheap to airlift supplies into flood-battered areas.

Murray Zichlinsky, Long Beach

To the editor: Former President Trump went to Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Helene and made the comment that the Biden administration ignores disasters in Republican areas.

Back in December 2017, the massive Thomas fire began near Santa Paula, in Ventura County, and eventually made its way to Santa Barbara. It burned more than 280,000 acres and, at the time, was the largest wildfire in California’s modern history. Two people died.

Trump, who was then the president, never showed his face. Perhaps it’s because this is a Democratic area.

When the Montecito mudflow happened on Jan. 9, 2018, there were 23 deaths. Trump never showed his face. Perhaps it’s because this is a Democratic area.

It is despicable to use a disaster as a political weapon. My prayers are for everyone affected.

Elizabeth Brooks, Santa Barbara