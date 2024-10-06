Letters to the Editor: No matter what causes Trump to speak gibberish, he’s unfit for office

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign event in Wisconsin on Sept. 28.

To the editor: Your article on former President Trump’s incoherence states, “Before Biden and Trump, the media tended to treat the mental fitness of would-be presidents gingerly.”

Going back all the way to 1960, I cannot recall any presidential candidate with such blatant mental pathologies on full display as shown by Trump. Unlike the days of 1964 and Barry Goldwater, psychiatrists and psychologists today have more than eight years of easily accessible material on Trump, including speeches, public behavior, social media posts, news reports and interviews with numerous people who have worked closely with the former president. His thousands of lies have been documented and counted.

The exact diagnosis is less important than the main issue, which is mental fitness for office. Numerous mental health experts who have closely watched him says there are gigantic red flags.

Should Americans pay attention to all of the warnings issued by medical experts, or should they just roll the dice and hope that maybe Trump is a “sheer genius”? What could go wrong?

Paul Banta, MD, Walnut Creek

To the editor: At last a respected mainstream newspaper has the guts to report on the elephant in the room.

Most newspapers have “sane-washed” Trump’s inane and disjointed ramblings to make them appear coherent. But the fact is these performances are increasingly bizarre and delusional.

Whether this is a sign of mental illness or simply senility is unclear. In either case, Trump is totally unfit to lead the nation.

Len Gardner, Dana Point