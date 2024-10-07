Letters to the Editor: Benjamin Netanyahu’s perverse incentive to keep Israel at war

To the editor: Raphael S. Cohen forgot the most important reason that President Biden cannot stop the war in the Gaza Strip or in any other area that Israel has attacked.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has an incentive to keep Israel at war. When those wars cease, he will lose his government and he will have to face trial for his alleged crimes and be jailed if convicted.

Israeli intelligence operatives, some of the finest in the world, reportedly knew well before Oct. 7, 2023, that Hamas was planning to attack. The attacks by Israel since then all keep the wars continuing and therefore keep Netanyahu out of jail.

Advertisement

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka

..

To the editor: Bravo! Emotions, divisiveness and bias have too often displaced critical thinking. Cohen has done us a great service by focusing on the facts of Israel’s war.

Biden poured his heart into advocating for a ceasefire. He should not be blamed; he should be praised.

Advertisement

Louis Lipofsky, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: The idea that the U.S. holds limited sway over Israel’s march into Lebanon is a lie.

Advertisement

Even before Oct. 7, 2023, the U.S. had the ability to rein in Netanyahu. With a single executive order, Biden could withhold military and financial aid to Israel. President Dwight D. Eisenhower threatened to do this when Israel invaded the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt in 1956.

The Biden administration merely refuses to do anything to stop Netanyahu’s march toward an all-out war in the Middle East.

John Zavesky, Riverside