Letters to the Editor: Take from a retired L.A. cop: We’re lucky to have Jim McDonnell as the next LAPD chief

To the editor: I recently retired from the Los Angeles Police Department after 26 years. I worked under Chiefs Willie Williams, Bernard Parks, William Bratton, Charlie Beck and Michel Moore. In my opinion, Bratton was the most effective chief. (“Mayor Bass’ caution shows in her pick of Jim McDonnell as LAPD chief,” editorial, Oct. 4)

Jim McDonnell, Mayor Karen Bass’ selection for LAPD chief, was Bratton’s right-hand man most of the time. I have no doubt that McDonnell, who like Bratton is from Boston, helped guide him through his transition to the LAPD, which has a much different culture than the New York Police Department that Bratton had led.

I’ve been a resident of downtown Los Angeles since 2006 and have seen the changes, both good and now bad, over the years. I think McDonnell is the finest pick Bass could have made. I’m no fan of hers, but I applaud her for selecting McDonnell. Her decision shows a level of integrity when it comes to concern for the safety of Angelenos.

Advertisement

Chris Patterson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: When Everychild Foundation was selecting its annual $1-million grantee in 2013, one of our candidates was the Children’s Clinic of Long Beach. It proposed a program for early detection and therapeutic intervention in cases of chronic stress in the lives of children.

Advertisement

Research shows how the ongoing effects of abuse, hunger and housing instability can impede brain development and ultimately contribute to poor life outcomes, including low academic performance, increased criminal activity, poor physical and emotional health and poverty. It also has shown the enormous positive role treatment can play, since the young brain is very malleable.

McDonnell, then the chief of the Long Beach Police Department, participated in the presentation because he clearly understood how the implementation of such a program would make his city safer and more livable. The project did, in fact, receive our grant that year and has had a tremendously positive impact.

Bass has picked a true gem to lead the LAPD.

Jacqueline Jacobs Caster, Pacific Palisades

Advertisement

The writer is Everychild Foundation’s founder and president and a former L.A. County probation commissioner.

..

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board calls Bass’ choice of McDonnell to lead the LAPD “curious” and says his tenure as L.A. County sheriff was “rocky.” I find this description equally curious, given that the paper endorsed McDonnell in his bid for reelection as sheriff in 2018.

Also curious was the lack of any mention of Alex Villanueva, who won that sheriff’s race mainly due to the support of the L.A. County Democratic Party — an endorsement party leaders quickly regretted. If not for their political miscalculation, McDonnell would likely still be sheriff.

The city is lucky to now have him as the next LAPD chief.

Kathy Barreto, Culver City