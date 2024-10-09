Letters to the Editor: Gavin Newsom totally blew it on the Intuit Dome booze bill

People wait in line before a Bruno Mars concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Aug. 16.

To the editor: When I first heard about Assembly Bill 3206 proposing a liquor hours exemption for the private club at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, I was appalled. I was further dismayed to learn it was my Assembly member, Democrat Tina McKinnor, who sponsored this personal-benefit legislation. (“This California bill is why people hate Sacramento under Democratic rule,” column, Oct. 3)

I wrote to her to express my opposition to the bill and sadly did not get a response from her office, something I will remember in the next election.

I then watched as Gov. Gavin Newsom worked his way through this session’s bills, hoping he had the sense to veto this one. Unfortunately, as we all know but secretly hope isn’t always true, money does indeed talk, and he signed the bill into law.

Oh, if we could all get personally tailored legislation for the asking.

Lori Haythorn, Los Angeles

To the editor: Thanks to Gustavo Arellano for his column on Newsom and favoritism.

I like Newsom and support most of his positions, and I believe he often is unfairly attacked as a symbol of progressive politics. However, AB 3206 betrays the public’s expectation of equal treatment under the law. I feel doubly betrayed, because his action here is a political liability as he advocates other policies consistent with my views.

Good reporting and commentary deliver important information that we do not necessarily want to hear. This column qualifies.

Raymond Wells, San Pedro

To the editor: I used to like Newsom, but after he signed a bill that extends alcohol service at the Intuit Dome’s private club to 4 a.m., I see him as an elitist who panders to the rich and powerful.

If the poor can’t drink after 2 a.m., no one should be able to. And, law enforcement and all rational minds advise that giving people two more hours to drink is foolish and dangerous.

Yes, Gov. Newsom, you goofed if you wanted my vote in the future.

Eileen Martin, North Hollywood