Letters to the Editor: Oct. 7 is a day of mourning for Jews, not putting Hamas’ attack in ‘context’

People gather for a “Stand With Israel” rally in Washington on Oct. 13, 2023, a week after Israel was attacked by Hamas.

To the editor: Publishing the op-ed article, “When will Israel be held accountable for the unjust war it is waging in Gaza?” on the first anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in Israeli history demonstrates a profound insensitivity to the Los Angeles Jewish community’s collective grief.

To suggest that the “fierce Hamas attack” should be understood in “context” on this day of mourning is deeply troubling. To put it simply, you are asking victims of atrocities to consider the context of their trauma on the anniversary of their tragedy, a standard not applied to any other group.

The op-ed article’s attempt to frame Israelis as oppressors rather than victims on this day of remembrance dehumanizes Jewish suffering and deserves admonishment. It also detracts from any meaningful discussion about the realities of a region that has been besieged by terrorist ideology of militant groups that has harmed Palestinians more than Israelis.

Advertisement

The timing and tone of this piece raise serious questions about editorial judgment and sensitivity towards victims of terrorism. Leave Oct. 7 for Jewish people to mourn.

Arya Rahimian, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: One can only speculate the mindset of Israeli bombardiers as they rain down explosions of residential buildings, hospitals, refugee camps and other areas for the displaced residents of Gaza.

Advertisement

Equally baffling is to weigh the mindset of our administration and members of Congress who approved these massive weapons for Israel, which utilizes them with unrestrained fury.

Our government refuses to intervene or curb further shipments of weapons. How sinful and immoral can a nation get?

Sid Sussman, Hallandale, Fla.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: On Oct. 7, 2023, Israel was the victim of a brutal and murderous terrorist attack in which more than 1,100 of its citizens were murdered and about 240 more were violently kidnapped.

There was some modest outpouring of sympathy for Israel on that day, but as always happens to the Jewish state, by the next day the sympathy dissipated and was replaced by a torrent of criticism of Israel as an “occupier” and “aggressor,” many claiming that the horrific terrorist attack was somehow justified.

And now, on the anniversary of that brutal massacre, as Israelis continue to mourn their dead and fear for the lives of the remaining hostages, the media once again focus on the plight of the Palestinians and the destruction in Gaza. Sadly, this includes The Times, whose coverage gave voice to people who blame Israel for the Oct. 7 attack and the subsequent events in the region.

While I appreciate The Times’ desire to report all points of view, couldn’t the paper have shown some respect for the tragedy that Israel has endured and at least waited a day before it published opinions condemning the country?

Stephen Bulka, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: For a year, Gaza has epitomized everything that is wrong with international humanitarian conventions.

Gaza is now the largest graveyard for children and women on earth. Unrelenting bombardments have left thousands of innocent civilians killed, maimed, starved, destitute and severely traumatized.

Nothing justifies these atrocities and the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. Nothing justifies such flagrant human rights transgressions.

The international community cannot sit idly by and shed crocodile tears. How many more children and women should perish before our eyes before the international community intervenes?

Munjed Farid Al Qutob, London