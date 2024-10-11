Letters to the Editor: Worried about senior drivers? Wait until you hear about teens behind the wheel

To the editor: Who are problem drivers? Ask Google. According to the National Safety Council’s injury facts report, data from 2021 show that although there are fewer teen drivers on the road than senior drivers, teens account for more crashes. (“A driving test for license renewal? Responses range from absolutely to ‘Leave us seniors alone!’” column, Oct. 5)

Ask the insurance companies: Teens are more likely to get into crashes and make mistakes because they have less experience and pay less attention. On average, teens cost more than three times the average to insure.

Soon, my over-70 license must be renewed. My concern with taking a written test is being packed in a room with potentially sick people, answering questions unrelated to real-world driving conditions.

I have a lifetime with no accidents. No points for that? Test my vision — I don’t wear glasses. We should be concerned about people driving drunk or drugged or operating phones while behind the wheel.

Toni Wellen, Carpinteria

To the editor: I am 74 years old. I applaud the DMV’s new no-knowledge testing system for most senior drivers — not because I fear failing the written test, but because there were too many questions that have nothing to do with one’s ability to drive.

The main reason I need to keep driving is necessity. My 78-year-old brother and I share a house. He is no longer able to drive, so that leaves just me. Neither of us married or had children.

There are too many trips, outings and places to go to constantly to be taking Uber. I am looking into alternatives to driving, but I haven’t yet found a good option. I guess the beat goes on.

I am just grateful that when renewing my license, that I have one less thing to worry about.

Joyce Jacoby, Los Angeles

To the editor: The controversy over DMV testing requirements for seniors seeking to renew their license fails to account for the impact of the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution as applied to mobility in Southern California: “A well-maintained automobile, being essential for travel in Southern California, the right of the people to drive, shall not be infringed.”

To those who suggest public transportation as an alternative for seniors, I ask if they have ever tried to get from Thousand Oaks to Santa Monica without an automobile. Plan on a two-day trip and an overnight stay in a hotel using public transportation.

You’ll get the key to my car when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.

Phillip Gold, Westlake Village