Letters to the Editor: If Democrats really control the weather, why even have an election?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), seen at a rally for Donald Trump last February, has claimed that Democrats can control the weather.

To the editor: Since, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some others in her party, Democrats have the power to direct storms onto whomever, political conflicts should all be declared “game over.” (“Trump’s storm recovery lies aren’t just a political disaster. They’re dangerous,” column, April 8)

Republican leaders today worship naked power (starting with their presidential nominee Donald Trump, who fawns over strongmen). So, the logical conclusion to eternal political battles should be total capitulation by everyone to the Democrats, who now exclusively control the most powerful weapon on Earth.

Thank you, Republicans, for informing us all that you’re through.

Norm Simon, Encinitas

To the editor: The science is clear — our use of fossil fuels is the driving force behind the devastating weather we’ve been experiencing. Record temperatures, droughts, massive wildfires and ferocious storms are all predicted results of fossil fuel pollution.

Voting for a new president has started. One candidate cast the deciding vote implementing the most significant climate action in our nation’s history. The other pledged to “drill, baby, drill.”

When you vote, please consider that a livable planet is more important to your children and grandchildren than the pronouns they may choose.

Tom Hazelleaf, Seal Beach

To the editor: Gee whiz, if only Trump was still president he could have pulled out his presidential Sharpie and changed the course of both hurricanes.

I don’t understand why Biden doesn’t have one of those magical markers. He should probably be impeached.

Martin Wauson, Anaheim

To the editor: If Democrats (not doubt with the help of Jewish space lasers) could control the weather, why wouldn’t you vote for them?

Dan Linn, La Jolla