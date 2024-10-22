Letters to the Editor: Readers express anger over scheduled release of a convicted rapist

Convicted rapist Andrew Stuart Luster is led out of the U.S. Customs building after arriving at LAX in federal custody in June 2003 after being caught in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

To the editor: I was aghast to learn that Andrew Stuart Luster, convicted of 86 felony counts including “poisoning, rape, sodomy and oral copulation of unconscious victims,” is scheduled for release on Oct. 31, 2026, when he will have served half of his 50-year sentence.

The kicker is that he is eligible for the above because the rape of an unconscious person qualifies as a “nonviolent offense.” Explain that to those he violated.

This must change. I worry about the further vile acts an offender like this might perpetrate upon release.

Judy Melton, Pasadena

To the editor: Rape of an unconscious person technically qualifies as a nonviolent offense? Rape, this most brutal assault by one person against the body and the will of another person?

When did imbecility become a prerequisite to holding public office?

Tamara Namay, Redondo Beach