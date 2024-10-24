Letters to the Editor: Food pouches for kids and preteen ‘skinfluencers’ -- parents are failing

Sales of baby food pouches have increased 900% over the past decade and account for nearly half of infant food sold.

To the editor: According to The Times’ recent reporting, children are fixating on skin-care products they don’t need and that could do harm. Older children are eating baby food out of pouches.

It’s children either acting like adults or babies, and it’s not even their fault. Where is the parenting?

Lara Duke, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Reporter Jenny Gold’s article did a fine job of presenting the issues attending the popularity of baby food pouches, but it failed to mention the environmental impact of all the associated plastic going into the waste stream.

It’s surprising and concerning that The Times would omit what should be a significant part of the discussion.

David Arnay, Pasadena