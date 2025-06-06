Letters to the Editor: USNS Harvey Milk renaming effort is only the latest insult during Pride Month

To the editor: As each day goes by, the Trump administration makes abundantly clear its intentions to erase the protections for and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. It has threatened to cut federal funds over transgender students competing in athletics, refused to acknowledge Pride Month, is forcing the removal of our transgender military members from service and is now reportedly considering renaming a naval ship. This ship was named after Harvey Milk, who was not only a fierce fighter for gay rights but who also served four years in the Navy ( “Strip the name of gay rights icon Harvey Milk from a Navy ship? California leaders are furious,” June 3). When asked about the reports, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, in part, that the names of our military assets should reflect a “warrior ethos.” That contains not only a gross implication, but it’s also highly insulting to thousands of soldiers who proudly and bravely serve our country, past and present.

All these ignorant and bigoted attempts to deny an entire population will not work. LGBTQ+ people are here and they will continue to be here whether you like it or not.

During this Pride Month, which was founded as a response to the violence and injustices aimed at this community, I ask every ally like me to stand up and speak out. Don’t just say “love is love” — speak against the attacks aimed at the LGBTQ+ community right now. This administration is emboldening hate like never before, which has put LGBTQ+ people in great peril. Stand side by side with them, speak boldly about the injustices and provide them with protection.

Germaine Miles, Redlands

To the editor: So, Milk’s name might be removed from the ship named in his honor because Hegseth wants the name to be “reflective” of a “warrior ethos” and President Trump’s priorities. I’d like to suggest a new name: USS Bone Spurs.

John Hawekotte, Fullerton

To the editor: As a Cold War vet of six years’ service, my only shooting was training on the rifle range at Marine Corps Base Quantico in 1957. As such, I have always had the utmost respect and admiration for any American who has survived combat.

Milk served in combat in the Korean War, and he was an officer in our Navy. That’s good enough for me. The White House’s contempt for the American people seems to know no bounds.

Warren Cereghino, Santa Monica