Letters to the Editor: ‘Gutted’: Readers react to The Times’ non-endorsement in the presidential race

To the editor: I was a staff writer at The Times for 16 years. Through many ups and downs at the newspaper, I have remained a loyal and devoted reader. I was gutted to learn that owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong ordered The Times’ editorial board to withhold an endorsement in the presidential race.

The fact that one of the candidates lives here and has long represented this state meant that withholding an endorsement would be seen as a shocking boon for former President Trump’s campaign. The owner had to have known that — and, of course, that’s exactly what has happened, as Trump was quick to label the decision a “humiliating blow” to Vice President Kamala Harris.

I won’t cancel my subscription only because I love journalism and my local paper, and because I will never stop supporting the remarkable journalists at The Times.

But this was a reckless, foolish decision. The owner is now making news, putting his thumb on the scale of this election and harming the state that relies on this institution and its integrity.

Scott Gold, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Kudos to your paper for not endorsing either candidate. Newspapers and other media outlets are supposed to be unbiased and report facts and let the readers and viewers make their own informed decisions.

All of these subscription cancellations and temper tantrums are pathetic and hilarious at the same time. Do they really need you to tell them for whom to vote?

It’s like leaving a social media site that has somehow offended you. No need to broadcast it — just go!

Lee Frostad, Spokane, Wash.

..

To the editor: In the fraught political environment our country is in now, facing the most serious threat to democracy and civil rights since the Civil War, we need the free press to fight courageously to save our democracy and our constitutional rights.

And yet, at a time like this, the owner of the L.A. Times has decided to, essentially, sit this one out and not make the only sane endorsement possible for president of the United States.

With Trump threatening to make himself a “dictator on Day 1,” carry out mass deportations, use the U.S. military against people with whom he disagrees and on and on, this is no time for a supposedly major newspaper to sit on the sidelines.

After giving up on subscriptions to other newspapers that I felt had failed to live up to this moment, I turned to The Times as a possible alternative. As a Californian, I found it nice to have more coverage of state and local news and politics.

But no more. I’ll be canceling my subscription. I can hardly express how disappointed and betrayed I feel by the U.S. corporate media. You let us down when we needed you most.

Bob Green, Cupertino, Calif.

..

To the editor: It is difficult to believe that a choice could not be made for the president, when one candidate has been convicted on 34 felony counts, was found civilly liable for sexual abuse and has many more indictments pending.

His immature name calling and disgusting lies versus a woman of stature who holds other humans with respect makes the decision a no-brainer for me, and I am shocked that it does not do so for The Times.

Sue Robin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have been a subscriber to The Times for 30 years, and the cowardly decision not to endorse Harris means that I will not make it to 31. I will be canceling my subscription unless you reverse course.

How can you spend almost 10 years explaining to readers how and why Trump is an existential threat to our democracy, and now refuse to give a full-throated, enthusiastic endorsement to the candidate who stands as a bulwark against fascism?

Harris may not be everything for everyone, but she’s a fine candidate who will actually protect our Constitution and work to bring us together.

Do the right thing. Endorse Harris or face the ire of your readership.

Mike Blum, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: It is completely unconscionable that The Times didn’t endorse Harris for president.

Trump is a convicted felon who orchestrated a coup to overturn a free and fair election. Harris is a native Californian who has worked tirelessly and honorably for this state and the country for more than 30 years, and she deserves your endorsement.

You made a shameful decision that is forcing this longtime subscriber and daughter of a former reporter to move on from The Times.

Jill Sanford, Los Angeles