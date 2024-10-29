Letters to the Editor: I attended Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. It was terrifying

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.

To the editor: I am an Angeleno in New York who decided to see the biggest theatrical event in a city known for its theater — former President Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden. As a lifelong Democrat and supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, I felt I needed to see firsthand just what we are dealing with.

It was terrifying.

In the 1920s and ’30s, disgruntled Germans would gather to hear Adolf Hitler tell them all of their problems were because of the Jews. Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, angry voters went into a frenzy as Trump told them all their problems were because of immigrants.

Before he took the stage, a parade of people spewing lies and hate went on for hours. Among them was Dr. Phil McGraw, who went on a long-winded speech about how Trump was not a bully and was somehow going to stop the bullying of children (what?).

It was a rollicking party where the theme was hate. “Throw them out” is the new “Lock her up.”

Harris is not perfect, but after what I saw on Sunday, I am convinced more than ever that Trump is a danger to our democracy and our values.

Doug Jones, New York

..

To the editor: The speaker who referred to Puerto Rico as “garbage” was just channeling Trump, who had labeled America as “garbage can of the world” a few days before.

I don’t understand why some Republicans were offended by the speaker’s remarks but remained silent on Trump’s.

June Thompson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I’ve been hoping Trump would self-destruct before the election.

This disgraceful exhibition of racism, misogyny, threats and polarization might just convince enough voters on the fence to go for Harris. It was like a modern-day dust-up of Hitler’s Nuremberg rallies.

It would only take about a two-point swing in the electorate to defeat Trump — for good.

Mark McIntyre, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Columnist Doyle McManus makes the case for understanding Trump’s threat to our democracy by listening to the ex-president’s former aides.

One can add to that his current political advisor Stephen Miller, who stated at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, “America is for Americans and Americans only.” This is a throwback to the Nazi slogan, “Only for Germans.”

Trump is indeed an existential threat to our country.

Matt Giorgi, Brea