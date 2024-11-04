Letters to the Editor: The U.S. has a democracy problem thanks to the electoral college

One of the three members of Vermont’s electoral college casts his vote for president in Montpelier, Vt., on Dec. 14, 2020.

To the editor: The majority wins until it loses. With its electoral college, the United States no longer responds to the will of the people. (“The U.S. alone is saddled with an electoral college. How did that happen?” Opinion, Oct. 29)

When any issue polls two-thirds support among the electorate, it should be acted upon. For example, the elimination of the electoral college, protecting abortion rights, passing gun safety laws and enacting comprehensive immigration reform enjoy significant majority support. But nothing is done.

Though improbable, it is possible that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the electoral college tally while former President Trump wins the popular vote. Republican outrage would likely exceed the frustrations Democrats felt in 2000 and 2016.

“Get over it” is not a phrase that mitigates anger. With the shoe on the other foot, constitutional reform would assuredly be expedited and passed.

Otherwise, continuing on this path results in ugly resentment and polarization. Tyranny of the minority is just that — tyranny.

Dave Sanderson, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: In his excellent piece about our bizarre electoral college system, historian Joseph J. Ellis notes that the founding fathers agreed that we must never have a monarch who’s above the law.

But I’m pretty sure he did not say that the recent Supreme Court decision to the contrary “fragrantly” defied that core conviction. I’m pretty sure that’s just another typo from the esteemed Los Angeles Times.

When I come across such flagrant typos, I push the paper aside. Typos call the paper’s integrity into question. Please hire more editors, because otherwise it stinks.

Bella Silverstein, Santa Clarita