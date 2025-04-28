Letters to the Editor: Trump’s FCC chairman is placing scrutiny on the wrong news outlets

To the editor: “‘A newsroom’s decision about what stories to cover and how to frame them should be beyond the reach of any government official, not targeted by them,’ Carr said in a statement at the time .” Given the actions of the current administration, maybe Brendan Carr should revisit his 2021 statement (“How Trump’s FCC chairman is stoking the culture war,” April 28).

Additionally, it baffles me how Fox News wouldn’t be at the top of his list for “misleading the American public,” as he recently wrote about Comcast news outlets. “News distortion doesn’t cut it,” he added. Well, apparently it’s fine as long as it conforms to Carr’s obvious political agenda. Real reporting and journalism is under full attack in the U.S.

Cindy Baker, Simi Valley