Letters to the Editor: Probe into ‘anti-Christian bias’ a threat to Veterans Affairs’ nonpartisan mission

To the editor: Until now, the Department of Veterans Affairs has prided itself on its nonpartisan mission of taking care of veterans’ needs, but VA Secretary Doug Collins has circulated a department-wide email that requested reporting allegations of anti-Christian bias, including criticism of those requesting religious exemptions under previous vaccine mandates ( “Veterans Affairs asks employees to report ‘anti-Christian bias’ for investigation by new task force,” April 23).

This alone is contrary to science and potentially makes the military’s health and preparedness worse. The memo did not solicit feedback on all religious bias, only the dominant group, thus tethering the state to one faith in support of one viewpoint. This policy would be farcical on its face were it not so divisive, exclusive and dangerous.

This activity appears to be a violation of the 1st Amendment, which prohibits the dominance of one religion over all others. It’s not enough that the President Trump/Elon Musk combo plans to chop 80,000 jobs from the nonpartisan VA, providing fewer services to those in need, but now they wish to insert an unconstitutional religious bias as well.

Richard Z. Fond, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Christians are almost two-thirds the American population, yet they fear anti-Christian bias? The separation of church and state wasn’t just established to keep the government out of the churches, but to keep churches out of the government. This is being eroded by the current administration.

Richard Barron, Cathedral City

..

To the editor: I am not sure why the VA is so alarmed about anti-Christian discrimination. Last I looked, my community abounds with active, thriving Christian churches. I’m aware that the Trump administration is creepily obsessed with all things LGBTQ+. I know plenty of people in the queer community who are Christians.

Bethia Sheean-Wallace, Morton Grove, Ill.

