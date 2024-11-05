Letters to the Editor: Take vaccines off the market? That’s one way to solve overpopulation

To the editor: Reading about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. possibly taking vaccines off the market under a second Trump administration, I am reminded that anti-vaxxers have been around since at least the early 20th century. They have opposed vaccines that have saved many millions of lives worldwide.

Perhaps the anti-vaxxers are concerned about the population explosion. During just my lifetime, the U.S. population has ballooned from 140 million to 340 million. Part of that explosion is due to vastly improved living conditions.

Perhaps I am biased, since my immune system was permanently compromised years ago after an extreme high-dose chemotherapy regimen put into remission a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. I had to repeat all of my childhood vaccinations, in addition to getting newer ones as they became available.

I’ve had three bouts of COVID-19, but symptoms were mild. I have enjoyed my children and grandchildren and extended family and friends.

So, is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. anti-vaccine in order to expand worldwide pandemics and thus contain our population explosion?

Jeffrey Nelson, Temecula

To the editor: By wanting to make vaccines unavailable to American families, it seems as though Kennedy is modestly proposing to solve the housing shortage by reducing the number of children who survive to adulthood.

Maybe encouraging the building of 3 million new homes is a better idea.

Eleanor Egan, Costa Mesa

