Letters to the Editor: Democrats in Sacramento shouldn’t forget that they serve Republicans too

To the editor: Reporter Taryn Luna asks an important question in her article, “Too many Democrats in Sacramento? The downsides of political dominance in California.”

The answer depends on which party you support. Democracy is designed for “majority rules.” However, what about a supermajority? Does it move our democracy to an autocracy? The current state Legislature can pass its agenda without consideration of the minority.

Once elected, legislators should not unilaterally disregard the impact of their bills and laws on those who are still part of the whole state they were elected to serve. Once the election is over, they should be bound by a common cause that includes all California residents.

When partisan politics are in play, democracy is at risk.

Frank Deni, Lake Forest

To the editor: Republican registration in California has dwindled to about a quarter of the voters, and Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have no clout. Your article points out that any meaningful debate is between liberal and moderate Democrats.

What if the Republicans just gave up the party, re-registered as Democrats and voted for the more moderate candidate in the primary?

While conservative legislation would not come out of such an operation, what would be delivered would be more moderate than it currently is. That would give their vote some relevance.

Ron Garber, Duarte

To the editor: Asking a question in the headline is the opposite of a newspaper’s job. Don’t ask us; instead, find out and then tell us.

The reason there are so many Democrats in the Legislature is that the people of California voted it to be that way. Are you asking if there are too many voters?

But, since you asked me: No, there aren’t too many Democrats in Sacramento.

Dave Suess, Redondo Beach