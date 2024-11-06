Letters to the Editor: Trump’s disgraceful, violent rhetoric against Liz Cheney

Then-Rep. Liz Cheney speaks on the night she lost the Republican House primary in Jackson, Wyo., on Aug. 16, 2022.

To the editor: So, former President Trump suggested that former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) should face multiple guns aimed at her face? I am not surprised that a person notorious for cheating and lying would have to resort to simple-minded threats when unable to use the language skills he clearly lacks.

Besides, he should be careful. As we have seen, advocating violence tends to bring it back to you.

Margaret Hamilton, Portland

To the editor: For those who agree with the phrasing used by Trump in his criticism of Cheney due to her being a “radical war hawk,” please tell us how these same comments don’t apply on an even greater scale to his ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

No, it’s not a gotcha question for those who know anything about numerous statements made by Graham regarding his enthusiasm for projecting our military power abroad.

That’s not to say certain Trump supporters wouldn’t find it challenging to sound remotely rational explaining away another appalling comment by their leader.

Ted Rosenblatt, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: The latest attack on Cheney is just another example of how rapidly Trump’s state of mind has spiraled out of control. His Oct. 27 rally at Madison Square Garden in New York quickly devolved into a profanity-laced, racist, name-calling spectacle.

The fact that a few Republicans broke ranks this election was encouraging, but the vast majority still stood in lockstep with their nominee. The GOP has been reduced to a cesspool of power-hungry politicians bent on spreading their message of racism and hate.

Ron Diton, Upland