Letters to the Editor: Democrats’ climate message isn’t cutting it. This is what will: Nuclear power

To the editor: It should be clear that efforts to legislate the real and dangerous issue of climate change via processes that drive up the cost of energy are not acceptable to the populace. Energy is the essential building block of our economy, and its cost drives the cost of everything else, disproportionately affecting those with less to begin with.

As the election showed, voters will take a dangerous demagogue over high energy prices.

We can only hope to innovate our way out of the climate crisis in response to the changes that are coming. We need to use nuclear power (both fission and fusion) to provide cheap, clean energy in the U.S. and the world.

While a real fusion solution is still decades away, it’s not too late for a Manhattan- or moonshot-type project to shorten that timeline. Had Democrats offered that type of vision in this election, we may have seen different results.

Advertisement

Oliver Barnett, Palmdale

..

To the editor: No one is talking or writing about the real elephant not in the room, but out there on our planet. That’s the huge threat to humankind: climate change.

Neither candidate said much about what is in store for the population in the not-so-distant future. But we are already experiencing, reading of and hearing about disasters in this and other countries — soaring heat, cataclysmic fires, cataclysmic floods, huge tornado outbreaks and more.

Advertisement

The whole world experienced the plague of COVID-19, with so much death. The four horsemen are saddled up, ready to ride. So, from which figure did frightened humans seek protection? A joyful, all-embracing woman, or an alpha male?

Duh.

Margo Kasdan, Seal Beach