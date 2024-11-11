Letters to the Editor: Get tough on crime but make Trump president. How does that make sense?

Supporters of Proposition 36 rally in Venice on Sept. 30. The measure would go on to be passed by a wide margin.

To the editor: The hypocrisy and stupidity of the electorate is staggering. (“California doesn’t have to choose between public safety and criminal justice reform,” editorial, Nov. 7)

Californians rushed to approve Proposition 36 because they are concerned about crime and they want treatment for drug-related minor crimes (for which there is no funding).

President-elect Trump succeeded in convincing voters that undocumented immigrants are responsible for a disproportionate share of crime. Yet the facts show otherwise.

Moreover, the frequent mass shootings in this country are largely committed by “good old” white male U.S. citizens.

And while many declare themselves to value law and order, they have elected an adjudicated sexual abuser, a convicted felon, a pathological liar and an insurrectionist to the most powerful position in the world.

As they say, “Only in America.” Welcome to the exclusive group that people so disdainfully call the “banana republics.”

Rosa Maria Hernandez, Whittier

To the editor: The Times makes the popular vote sound bad. What happened to democracy? Does it only apply to leftist issues?

Let’s build more prisons to keep the public safe and make it clear to criminals that if you commit a crime, be prepared to do time. That makes sense to most people.

Benedict Lucchese, Camarillo