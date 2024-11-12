Letters to the Editor: ‘I mourn for God’s creation’ — a Christian biologist on Trump’s victory

To the editor: I mourn for God’s creation. As a Christian and an emeritus professor of biology who spent his research life studying various species of God’s creation, I am saddened to once again expect another assault on the environment in which we live. (“‘Drill, baby, drill!’ and climate change denial: California braces for a Trump environment,” Nov. 10)

Your article details what the incoming Trump administration is likely to do with regard to dismantling environmental agencies, rolling back protection of public lands and demanding increases in oil and gas production. It is a slap in the face of all those, including Republicans, who for decades crafted laws to slow down assaults on the Earth.

Of course, this is what President-elect Trump said he would do. I suspect that God is not happy with people who allow his creation to be destroyed. But God gave us the gift of free will, and it is up to us to protect the world. We must do better.

Advertisement

David Germano, Atascadero, Calif.

..

To the editor: As noted in the article, we are in a very, very precarious moment. There is no time to lose in addressing the climate crisis.

Advertisement

We must point to the successes of the Inflation Reduction Act in spurring investment and innovation. We must encourage our representatives to push for bipartisan solutions, such as the proposed Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. We must reward businesses that offer sustainable products and expose the decades-long disinformation campaign of the fossil fuel industry.

I hope California will be a leader in all of this.

Shani Murray, Placentia

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Just because Trump was elected does not mean that we should pause in our efforts to minimize the most devastating damage that the changing climate could cause.

This is the time to roll up our sleeves and go to work using our talents to secure the best future for our offspring. More people need to get involved. Those already involved need to work even harder.

It was never going to be easy, but Trump is just making it harder. It will be difficult but not impossible.

Larry Kramer, San Juan Capistrano