Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris show how a peaceful transfer of power is done

To the editor: I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Losing to President-elect Donald Trump stings for both her and the president, but it did not cause either of them to shed their dignity, decency and patriotism. (“Emboldened Trump returns to Washington to meet with Biden, announce controversial Cabinet picks,” Nov. 13)

In sharp contrast to Trump’s election denialism and effort to overturn the result after losing the 2020 election, Biden hosted his rival at the White House as a symbolic beginning to the transition process.

In her gracious and compelling concession speech, Harris pointedly noted that this time around, the result of the election will be accepted and that there will be a peaceful transfer of power. The president also noted that it was his plan to attend the inauguration no matter which candidate prevailed.

Biden demonstrated that he believed what he said when he asserted, “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.