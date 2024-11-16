Letters to the Editor: What do Senate Republicans have to say about Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr. in the Trump Cabinet?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seen at a campaign rally on Oct. 27, was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Health and Human Services Department.

To the editor: For those who voted against their own self-interest this election, thinking that a second Donald Trump presidency would not be as bad as his first, I’ll admit that you were right. Given his Cabinet nominations, the next four years will be much, much worse. (“Trump’s Cabinet picks will test Senate independence,” Nov. 14)

An anti-vaxxer as secretary of Health and Human Services? Makes perfect sense.

A weekend Fox News host as secretary of Defense? Sure, why not?

A conspiracy theorist as director of national intelligence? What could go wrong?

And say what you will about former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as attorney general. At least he has experience with the Department of Justice, having been investigated by it.

That was just the first week. Trump isn’t done packing this veritable clown car with incompetents and sycophants. When the circus finally rolls into town on Jan. 20, the joke will be on us. All of us.

Some hope Senate Republicans will grow a spine and exhibit some decency, integrity, critical thinking or patriotism when it comes time to confirm this menagerie of misfits. To them I can only say, don’t hold your breath. There is no bottom to how low they’ll sink in service to our Day 1 dictator.

Earle Hartling, Culver City

..

To the editor: My mom, my dad and my brother served in presidential-appointed positions at the White House (Mom), the departments of Energy and Interior (Dad), and the Department of Labor and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (brother).

None had prior government or political office experience — zero. Each performed with extraordinary skill, as evidenced by Dad and my brother being moved to other agencies because of their skills, and my mother being promoted within the White House for hers.

Critics’ entire premise about what it takes to perform in top management positions is not only wrong, but nonsense.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: There is much trepidation over our country’s future with a Trump presidency and a Republican Congress. However, it is possible that fears may be unfounded and the expected changes could provide a positive result for the American people and serve the country’s best interests on the international stage.

If, however, the opposite happens and the country experiences chaos, suffering, financial instability and worse security, the only recourse for the American people is to show their dismay in the midterm election by voting against Republicans.

So, the message to members of Congress is to adhere to their commitment to serve the country and not be compromised by their loyalty to Trump when they believe his actions may not serve the country. Hopefully, in the next two years, there won’t be actions taken that eliminate fair and free elections.

Sid Pelston, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Gaetz as attorney general? RFK JR. as head of Health and Human Services?

Trump isn’t as much like Hitler as he is Nero.

Burn, baby, burn!

Christine Frauchiger, Los Angeles