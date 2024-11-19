Letters to the Editor: Hooray for L.A. County voters passing Measure G for a better government

The L.A. County flag flies above the Progress Pride flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles in 2023.

To the editor: After decades of population growth and several efforts to reform Los Angeles County government in response, voters passed Measure G, supporting historic reforms that will better serve a population of some 10 million residents who make up the nation’s largest county.

The measure will divide legislative and executive functions between a more diverse nine-member Board of Supervisors (instead of the current five) and an elected county chief executive. There will be more oversight with the establishment of an ethics commission.

Expenses for these changes can be found within the county’s existing annual budget, which currently sits at around $49 billion. Staffs for the five current large districts can be downsized for the smaller nine districts. Other savings can also be found to enable these reforms.

Voters are to be commended for recognizing the need to reform L.A. County government.

Jerry Gaines, San Pedro

The writer is a former member of the Los Angeles City Charter Reform Commission.