Letters to the Editor: A club for rich skiers is the last thing Waterman Mountain needs

Damage from the Station and Bobcat fires (in 2009 and 2020, respectively) is still visible on Waterman Mountain in the Angeles National Forest on Nov. 22.

To the editor: The area around Waterman Mountain (its true name) is one I know quite well, having led crews to work on trails in the area. It is adjacent to the rugged and beautiful San Gabriel Wilderness, home to many endangered animals such as the majestic Nelson bighorn sheep. Two recent major fires have devastated this part of the San Gabriel Mountains, and it is slowly recovering. (“Partners pitch ‘exclusive’ access to Mt. Waterman ski resort. The Forest Service has concerns,” Nov. 26)

The impacts proposed by the redevelopment of the Mt. Waterman ski area, such as flying helicopters close to the mountains and pumping out groundwater to make snow, would further strain this fragile environment. The benefit of this revamped resort for a few rich people is far out of proportion to the damage it would cause.

My father skied there in the 1940s and 50s when snow was more reliable. Climate change has drastically changed conditions to where it makes little sense to expand local ski operations. Perhaps some other use could be found that would have less of an impact.

Alan Coles, Long Beach