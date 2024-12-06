Letters to the Editor: One person, one vote is better than any excuse for the electoral college

To the editor: A letter writer who believes we should keep the electoral college says the word “states” is the most important part of “United States of America.” The really important word is “united.”

He also worries that populous states such as California and New York would be “bullies.” California and New York actually would have less power under a one-person, one-vote system. Don’t you suppose that Democrats in Texas and Florida feel as bullied as Republicans in California and New York?

As it is, with the electoral college, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina are the bullies. Additionally, under a one-person, one-vote system, turnout would probably improve as folks in “bully” states would feel more reason to vote.

Liz White, Los Angeles