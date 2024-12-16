Letters to the Editor: A bad first move by new Councilmember Ysabel Jurado

To the editor: After the corruption scandal of former City Councilmember Jose Huizar and the long-winded apology tour of former Councilmember Kevin de León, some District 14 constituents were hoping that Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, a City Hall outsider and a tenants rights attorney, would be the breath of fresh air the district so badly needs.

One of her first acts, hiring lobbyist Lauren Hodgins as her chief of staff, has just taken that fresh air away.

While Jurado might not have taken campaign contributions from developers, it now appears that developers could be pulling the strings from inside her office while she is learning how City Hall works.

Some might call this a simple mistake from a political novice. But with the history of Council District 14, this could also be a calculated move by developers and other groups to get back to the good old days of wheeling and dealing in Northeast L.A.

Ken Walsh, Los Angeles