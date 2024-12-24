Letters to the Editor: Elon Musk’s influence shows why we need campaign spending reform

Elon Musk greets President-elect Donald Trump as he arrives to watch a SpaceX rocket launch in Texas on Nov. 19.

To the editor: Elon Musk’s latest foray into international politics is his endorsement of the Alternative for Germany, a far-right party with leaders who have opposed further commemorations of the Holocaust. As a child survivor of the Holocaust, I find this endorsement utterly reprehensible.

His recent attempt to intimidate members of Congress over the debt limit was rightly criticized.

Musk’s rise to political prominence and power is the result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s mindless decision in the 2010 Citizens United case, which enabled him to spend at least $250 million in support of President-elect Donald Trump. His ownership of X allows him to influence millions of Americans with unchecked propaganda.

There is much talk about reforming our institutions. Campaign finance reform should be at the top of the agenda.

Thomas P. Bernstein, Irvine

To the editor: There he goes again. From his pre-inaugural perch, Trump torpedoed bipartisan legislation laboriously crafted to avert a looming government shutdown. Thankfully, enough members of Congress voted to pass a spending bill to keep the government functioning.

The chaos provided a preview of the pervasive dysfunction to be inflicted on our besieged democracy once Trump officially retakes power.

The reason why Trump has so earnestly resumed triggering his trademark shutown games of chicken is painfully obvious: His oligarchical supporters want the debt ceiling removed during his presidency, the better to contrive budgets that include huge tax cuts for the wealthy.

Coming soon after Jan. 20: a tax-cut payoff for billionaires whose obscene campaign donations funded Trump’s seemingly improbable reelection.

Rona Dolgin, Los Angeles

To the editor: A temporary federal budget was approved when a Christmas miracle occurred and a few Republican members of Congress found the courage to pass necessary legislation without ceding to the president-elect.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20. He will have to sign another budget bill into law by the middle of March, and he can then create chaos with an unlimited federal debt ceiling under his leadership.

Once again, thanks to the Republicans who remembered they represent the citizens of their states and this great country and not one man deciding what’s best for all.

Walt Oliver, Santa Paula