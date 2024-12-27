Letters to the Editor: Enough with the constant media coverage of Luigi Mangione

Evidence is marked at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s shooting death in New York on Dec. 4.

To the editor: Like many Americans, I’m critical of the health insurance industry’s notoriously predatory practices. But I’m wholly repulsed by those who abide the infliction of physical violence on its management. (“Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and weapons charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death,” Dec. 23)

Repugnant as Luigi Mangione’s alleged crime is, he absolutely deserves competent legal representation and a fair trial. But that doesn’t entitle him to receive so much titillating media coverage.

Enough of repeatedly seeing Mangione’s smugly defiant image on TV news and in newspaper photos. Same goes for any pre-trial publicity of his skewed ideological conceits.

Let criminal proceedings take their course. Once Mangione has been tried, ample pertinent evidence will be available for the public to cast judgment on him.

Betty Turner, Sherman Oaks