Letters to the Editor: A voucher program for e-bikes? Brace for crashes on beach bike paths

To the editor: It is certainly a noble idea to have more cyclists on electric bikes out there to reduce car traffic and emissions. But the growing e-bike population threatens the safety of pedestrians and cyclists (those using only human pedal power) along our coastal cycling paths. (“California e-bike voucher program flooded with almost 100,000 applications in just 45 minutes,” Dec. 20)

I’ve seen e-bikers in multitudes speed 20 mph to 30 mph without care or caution. Get ready for many more accidents and serious injuries unless strict enforcement is put in place, which is severely lacking today.

Ted Lux, Playa del Rey

To the editor: Great photo of the e-bike rider as he “zooms” across the plaza at the Hermosa Beach Pier.

As a regular cyclist on the bike and pedestrian path in this photo, I know that this stretch is clearly marked at both ends with signs and flashing lights clearly stating that everyone must walk their bikes. It is the same at the Manhattan Beach Pier. The Hermosa Beach plaza is full of people of all ages, and riding even traditional bikes is dangerous.

The problem is that there is no enforcement. On one or two weekends a year when there is a special event, there will be a “monitor” who tells riders to walk their bikes, but I’ve seen most riders just keep pedaling away. The second photo in your story shows people walking their bikes alongside someone who is ignoring the signs.

Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach each have their own police department, but I never see them enforce the rules. Isn’t safety on their bike paths and piers part of public safety in their jurisdictions? The riders in your photos need to be identified and ticketed.

Becoming an e-bike rider is in my near future, as age and knee surgeries have made riding very difficult. I hope a full ban on e-bikes on the paths from Torrance to Will Rogers State Beach won’t keep me off the paths. Then again, there is no enforcement, so riders like me should be fine, just as the rider in your photo apparently was.

Brad Orrico, Los Angeles

To the editor: Have we not learned anything from the widespread fraud during the many government handouts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic?

With enough money available for only 1,500 vouchers of up to $2,000 apiece, wouldn’t it make more sense to work with agencies who currently work with low-income individuals? They can make sure that the vouchers go to the appropriate people.

Without a controlled distribution of these vouchers, I fear that we will soon see e-bikes for sale on every corner.

Jody Liss, Valencia