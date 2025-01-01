Letters to the Editor: People who ban books are trying to exhaust us. Don’t give in

To the editor: Rule No. 1 in the handbook for would-be dictators — harangue the population until people give up. (“As children’s book bans soar, sales are down and librarians are afraid. Even in California,” Dec. 12)

Educators are giving up to the constant noise around books that have anything that might be considered controversial. This leaves a far-right, religious segment of the population to determine just what subjects should be banned.

One such book mentioned in your article is about a Black father who teaches his child to love her hair — really!

Please, educators, publishers, parents, libraries, book stores and the general concerned population: Continue the fight to keep important books on your shelves. Keep education diverse.

Susan Straughn Harris, Woodland Hills

To the editor: I can understand why certain parents wouldn’t want their young children to be exposed to books with themes that run counter to their own religious beliefs. I don’t agree with the impulse, but I understand.

What I can’t understand is how “I don’t want my child to read this book” can translate into “I refuse to allow any child to read this book.”

As for Madison Minor and her crusading friends at Moms for Liberty — an ironic name for a group whose purpose is repression — when it comes to what my children should read, I defer to the wisdom of Mrs. Singer in “Annie Hall”: “What is that your business?”

Bart Braverman, Indio