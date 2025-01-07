Letters to the Editor: Alcohol increases cancer risk. Regulate it as strongly as tobacco

Bottles of whiskey are seen at a bar in Eagle, Colo, in 2018.

To the editor: Yes, a cancer warning label on alcohol would be a good idea. (“Why the U.S. surgeon general wants cancer warning labels on alcoholic drinks,” Jan. 3)

But if we want to seriously address all of the damage caused by drinking, it would be an even better idea to stop allowing the advertising of alcohol. There will be tremendous opposition to this idea, but beyond the possible cancer-causing effects, consider also the social and legal problems attributed to alcohol consumption.

We tried outlawing alcohol entirely, and that didn’t work. But look at what happened with smoking when tobacco advertising was significantly curtailed: Deaths from lung cancer dropped dramatically.

People will continue to drink alcohol, but why allow persuasive advertising to drive high levels of consumption and all of the resulting problems such as drunk driving?

Peter Marquard, Northridge

To the editor: As an advocate for protective public health policy, I applaud U.S. Surgeon Gen. Dr. Vivek Murthy’s succinct advisory on cancer risk.

I want to emphasize the importance of overhauling the federal alcohol warning label. It was established a generation ago and does not adhere to any of the accepted gold standards of effective health communication, including:



Clear and legible typeface.

Colors and graphical elements.

Revolving advisories to prevent “warning fatigue.”

Moreover, the current statute prohibits states from requiring warning labels more strident, in content or form, than the federal one. This overrides the will of California voters as expressed in Proposition 65, and is why we see cancer warning stickers applied to flip-flops and flat-pack furniture, but never liquor bottles.

My group Alcohol Justice is calling on California’s congressional delegation to spearhead legislation revising the federal warning label and removing preemption of stricter state requirements. This would not only provide life-saving information to our residents, but also advance the evidence-based public health practices on which California has long been a leader.

Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, San Rafael

The writer is research director for Alcohol Justice.

To the editor: While folding up my card table recently, I noticed a sticker on the underside stating that the table contained materials known to the government to cause cancer.

I shall heretofore ignore all notices about substances that may cause cancer. Stop crying wolf.

John Reeve, West Hills