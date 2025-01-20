Letters to the Editor: Thinking of fleeing L.A.? Climate change affects the rest of the world too

To the editor: Growing up in the foothills of Los Angeles, I have been well aware of the dangers of wildfires my whole life. (“The fiery and icy weather of the West and East Coasts is no coincidence,” Opinion, Jan. 15)

So when I moved to eastern Tennessee for college several years ago and saw the lush, verdant forests and rivers, I thought it was a land immune to wildfire. How could a place that gets more rain in a year than Seattle and Portland combined ever burn?

Then in 2016, a wildfire swept through the small town of Gatlinburg, destroying thousands of structures and killing 14 people. It shattered my illusion that any place could truly be climate-proof.

Advertisement

While it certainly makes sense for a person to re-evaluate their living situation following a nearby natural disaster, given the nearly constant stories we see in the news of disastrous calamities occurring all over the world caused by extreme weather events, where could anyone go to be safe?

This is why we need to work together as humans to end our addiction to fossil fuels and do everything in our power to mitigate the effects of climate change. The consequences of inaction are all too obvious.

Justin Johnson, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: Californians should expect more fires like those in Pacific Palisades and Altadena — and worse — for one simple reason.

Advertisement

Yes, we have Santa Ana winds. And yes, we have wildfires every year. But a drought lasting this far into winter has made these fires far more intense. Droughts are more frequent and severe because of climate change.

Humanity, the country, California and Los Angeles still do not have the political will to take emergency action to solve the human-caused climate disaster. So, what can L.A. leaders now do about it?

The ports of L.A. and Long Beach are major polluters that sicken both dock workers and nearby residents. The two cities control the ports. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson need to end their cities’ “planning” and clean up the ports immediately.

Advertisement

Cliff Marcussen, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As we rebuild from the devastating fires, I hope we will build all-electric homes instead of piping combustible natural gas through our neighborhoods and into our homes.

Catherine Ronan, Los Angeles