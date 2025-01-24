Letters to the Editor: Rewrite building codes for fires? Be careful what you wish for

A house in Santa Rosa, Calif., is being rebuilt more than seven years after the 2017 Tubbs fire.

To the editor: I’m sure there is going to be a push to improve building codes now that we have experienced these devastating fires. Let’s keep in mind that nothing is free. (“The challenge now is deciding how to rebuild safely in areas destroyed by fire,” editorial, Jan. 19)

It’s logical that we need better fire codes to protect our homes. We also need codes that require earthquake-resistant construction since we are in earthquake country.

And we need solar mandates since we want to minimize fossil-fuel use. And we want all-electric homes to avoid the hazard of gas stoves and fireplaces. And we want drought-resistant yards for water shortages. And we want extensive environmental studies to protect the environment. And we want an extensive permitting process to make sure everything is done correctly. And we want homes to be affordable.

Advertisement

Sorry, but the last point is not compatible with the others.

I’m not taking sides in this debate. Rather, I am just pointing out that we likely can’t get everything we want, and hard choices will have to be made.

David Fractor, Tarzana

..

To the editor: After every disaster, there are always those who say victims should not be allowed to rebuild in the affected areas.

But what are victims supposed to do when the city of Los Angeles is already built out with a 500,000-housing unit shortage? Meanwhile, just about every corner of Los Angeles is vulnerable to some sort of disaster — earthquake, flood or fire.

Advertisement

Back in the early 1970s, there was an urban planning movement called Design with Nature. Instead of avoiding nature, let’s go back to designing with it.

Stewart Chesler, Granada Hills

The writer is a professional urban planner.

..

To the editor: It is unclear why Gov. Gavin Newsom suspended California Environmental Quality Act regulations for projects rebuilding in the wake of the L.A. fires. CEQA would not apply to these projects, as the law already exempts replacing or rebuilding existing structures, building small structures such as single-family homes and constructing housing projects in infill areas.

Thus, Newsom’s executive order is unnecessary. It will not accelerate L.A.’s recovery because most rebuilding projects are not regulated by CEQA. What the order will do, unfortunately, is feed the false narrative that CEQA is somehow exacerbating the state’s housing crisis.

Advertisement

The order also threatens to weaken building codes. These codes currently protect public health and safety, including by making buildings more fire-resistant. Why would we want to quickly rebuild homes that could pose a threat to residents?

Building codes protect Californians from public health dangers such as air and water pollution. They also work to slow climate change, which is fueling these fire disasters.

With effective leadership, L.A. can rebuild in a way that protects people’s health and safety. CEQA does not stand in the way.

Advertisement

Michelle Black, Santa Monica

The writer is an environmental attorney.

..

To the editor: Robin Abcarian’s column, “California’s cycle of fiery destruction and reconstruction is older than you might think,” offered the same old solutions.

Wake up, California. The heavyweight corporate leaders in the state need to step forward and form a task force to research, evaluate and make recommendations on rebuilding, firefighting and overall management of the state resources.

Current California leaders have shown their incompetence.

Raymond Holm, Thousand Oaks