Letters to the Editor: Mandeville Canyon almost burned. Thanks to those who saved my neighborhood

To the editor: I would like to address this letter to the firefighters and other first responders in Los Angeles.

My husband and I live in Mandeville Canyon. To say we were in harm’s way is an understatement. We were in the direct path of the Palisades fire, apparently destined to be the next group of homes to go up in flames.

It takes a uniquely strong, brave, dedicated person to leave loved ones behind and sacrifice his or her own personal safety and life to help thousands of complete strangers. You are not heroes. In my eyes, you are superheroes.

This was Armageddon. The eyes of the world were on you. And despite horrendous adversity, your determination never wavered, overpowering one of the worst disasters in California history. If the fires weren’t stopped at Mandeville Canyon, it would have been an additional loss of unfathomable proportion. But you extraordinary men and women risked everything to make sure that didn’t happen.

Just as these horrendous fires will be remembered as one of the worst events ever in California, your work will also have a place in history. You fought an impossible battle and would not accept defeat.

Again, my heartfelt thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders, National Guard and all other brave souls for doing such an extraordinary job.

Claudia Kanne, Los Angeles