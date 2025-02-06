Letters to the Editor: Pro-immigrant demonstrators should wave one flag — the American flag

To the editor: Our country was built by immigrants who came here seeking a better life. These immigrants worked hard to assimilate by learning English and flying the American flag. (“Hundreds of L.A. students join immigration protests; buildings vandalized, rocks thrown, LAPD says,” Feb. 4)

What struck me about the protests held in downtown Los Angeles and other cities is that many of the participants were carrying the flag of Mexico and holding signs written in Spanish.

The protests would have been much more effective had the people demonstrated their loyalty to the United States.

Barbara Meserve, San Clemente

..

To the editor: I cannot for the life of me understand why many demonstrators in downtown Los Angeles were waving Mexican flags instead of American flags when they want immigrants to be able to stay in the United States.

They want to be in the United States, yet the allegiance on display was to Mexico. What an incongruity.

My message to the demonstrators: Wave the American flag only.

Rogelio Pena, Montebello