Letters to the Editor: Trump’s Gaza takeover would bring only more violence and instability

To the editor: President Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and have the United States take it over is a continuation of his and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy to pressure the Palestinians into concessions in lieu of negotiating. (“Is Trump shaking up the Mideast to strike the ‘ultimate deal’ for peace?” Opinion, Feb. 6)

Adding Saudi Arabia to the Abraham Accords is another facet of that strategy, along with moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and supporting settlement building on Palestinian territory. A Saudi-Israeli accord is not the goal, but just another means to the end of pressuring the Palestinians to give up.

This pressure strategy contributed to Hamas’ decision to attack Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Netanyahu’s attempt to wipe out Hamas in response will only result in Hamas gaining influence and recruits, so the pressure strategy hasn’t been working very well so far.

Advertisement

I think op-ed writer Josh Hammer is giving Trump too much credit for having a real plan. In the past, Trump has never gotten further than a concept of a plan. He’s less of a disruptor than a destructor — of treaties, governments and alliances.

Gary Thorne, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: Magicians and con artists will tell you that distraction is important. Look over there, not over here.

That is exactly what is happening now. While the joker talks about annexing Canada, taking back the Panama Canal, taking control of Greenland, taking over Gaza and removing millions of people to make it a luxury resort, the man behind the curtain (our de-facto president Elon Musk) is systematically stripping away our democracy and taking control of our government.

Advertisement

Trying to fire FBI and CIA agents. Taking control of the Treasury Department. Shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development. Targeting the Department of Education.

He is trying to have our country ruled by white supremacists and billionaires, and he’s just getting started.

Cheryl Cabot, San Gabriel

..

To the editor: I am genuinely disgusted that The Times would publish an opinion piece that considers ethnic cleansing to be a legitimate part of a “deal-making” strategy to broker peace in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Is this the future of journalism in Trump’s America? Does an effort to appear unbiased really need to include giving a platform to voices of hate?

Justin Johnson, Hermosa Beach