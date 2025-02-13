Letters to the Editor: Establishing a ‘Christian’ nation could spawn sectarianism. Stay secular

Antiabortion activists pray in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on April 21, 2023.

To the editor: The letter writers arguing for secularism in the U.S. are correct in the sense that religion of any kind has no place in government. However, I would like to take their reasoning a step further.

The 1st Amendment states in part that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” But imagine, if you will, a “Christian” nation.

Who would determine what sect of Christianity would hold sway over this concept? By far the largest Christian sect in the U.S. is Catholicism. I submit that most Protestant sects would be apoplectic over this and rightly so.

You would then, conceivably, have sectarian violence similar to that in other countries. One need only look at the Sunni-Shia divide of Islam to realize how life in a “Christian” nation might play out.

Geoff Scott, Evart, Mich.