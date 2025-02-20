Letters to the Editor: My daughter is a Delta flight attendant. Her colleagues were heroes in the Toronto crash

To the editor: My daughter is a Delta Air Lines flight attendant. My stomach dropped when I learned the flight that crash landed in Toronto on Monday originated from Minneapolis, where my daughter is based.

She wasn’t flying that day, but watching the scene unfold on TV was a harrowing reminder of the importance of flight attendants.

In the moments after the crash, her colleagues in Toronto stayed remarkably calm. Inside the inverted plane, they opened the emergency exit and helped people who were literally hanging from their seat belts onto the floor (once the ceiling). Passengers were evacuated quickly and safely.

Flight attendants are the first responders of the sky. They have extensive training in life-saving medical care, security and evacuating a plane safely — whether it’s right side up or upside down.

So the next time you fly, remember your flight attendants are not there to just serve you drinks. They are there to save your life.

Janice Hahn, San Pedro

The writer is a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.