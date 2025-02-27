Letters to the Editor: The big question for L.A. fire survivors: Does Steve Soboroff have enough money?

To the editor: The tragedy of the Los Angeles fires has been devastating, but in the weeks since a new problem looms. I’ve read about it in this paper and online, and it nags at my mind. (“L.A. recovery czar vents over working for free: ‘I was lied to,’” Feb. 25)

There are many issues affecting tens of thousands, but one is rising above all others: Will Steve Soboroff, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ fire recovery czar, have enough money? To that end, I’m kicking off my “SOS” initiative: Save our Steve!

If each of the roughly 10,000 families who lost a home in Pacific Palisades and Altadena donates only $50, we can quickly come up with the $500,000 Soboroff was originally to be paid for three months of work, which he evidently needs to get through the next couple of months. (Donors: Please add an additional $50 to cover my modest salary for organizing this endeavor).

It’s not much to ask, and together we can do it. L.A. strong!

Andrew Leist, Culver City

To the editor: Soboroff was quoted as saying, “You try spending 35 years out of the middle of your life not charging anybody for anything, and sending five kids to Harvard-Westlake.”

Throughout my entire career as a public school teacher, I like many other teachers volunteered without charging anything — and still managed to educate our children and on a salary that’s a fraction of what Soboroff makes.

Andrea Brown, San Francisco

To the editor: The Pacific Palisades rebuilding operations are very confusing, to put it charitably.

Soboroff is the “czar,” although he seems quite unhappy about not getting his $500,000.

Developer Rick Caruso has formed a committee of industry heavyweights to provide who knows what input. At least one other similar committee has been announced.

The mayor has hired a consulting firm. The scope of its work and remuneration are unknown to the public.

Are all of these groups going to take direction from Soboroff? Will he have the final say on the plan, or will the mayor, City Council and powerful Palisades residents take issue with all or part of it?

It will be fascinating to see this fought out in the pages of The Times.

Noel Park, Rancho Palos Verdes