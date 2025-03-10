Letters to the Editor: After the fires, ‘reconnecting with nature can offer solace, perspective and renewal’

This illustration, which ran with an L.A. Affairs column, features a family seeking refuge after a fire.

To the editor: Sophie Sills’ article is a timely and much-needed reminder of the restorative power of the outdoors (“L.A. Affairs: My ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ life failed. Would returning to L.A. work out this time?” Feb. 28). Now more than ever, as our communities process the trauma of this major disaster, reconnecting with nature can offer solace, perspective and renewal.

Like us, Eaton Canyon will need time to heal. Thankfully, Southern California is rich with opportunities to find that healing and this moment presents a chance to explore new trails close to home.

The Arroyo Seco in Pasadena, for example, features beautiful loop trails in Hahamongna Watershed Park and the Lower Arroyo, offering peaceful walks among sycamores and oaks. These spaces, easily accessible yet deeply restorative, can serve as vital refuges for those seeking a moment of calm amid uncertainty.

Advertisement

This story reminds us of nature’s role in our collective healing, even in the face of a changing climate. I hope it inspires more Angelenos to step outside and find comfort in the natural world.

Daniel Rossman, Pasadena

The writer is the executive director of the One Arroyo Foundation.